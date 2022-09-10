Metal Price Reaches $1.22 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Metal has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00162608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095590 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

