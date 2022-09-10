Metal Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $81.01 million and $9.32 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Metal Coin Profile
Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.
Buying and Selling Metal
