MetaMUI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78,451.00 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $123.01 million and $78,451.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.89 or 0.99793847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037297 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI (MMUI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

