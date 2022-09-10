MetLife Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 27,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 379% compared to the average volume of 5,724 call options.

MetLife Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MET opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $95,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.