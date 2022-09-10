Mettalex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,556.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Mettalex has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $193,459.35 and $15,556.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.

Mettalex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

