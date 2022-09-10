M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Raised to GBX 270

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.14.

M&G Price Performance

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. M&G has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

