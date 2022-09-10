MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

