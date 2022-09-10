MiamiCoin (MIA) Hits One Day Volume of $8,841.00

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $8,841.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,590.88 or 0.99768062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036570 BTC.

MiamiCoin Coin Profile

MIA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,949,999 coins. MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiamiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiamiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

