Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Michael Hill International’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Michael Hill International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Michael Hill International
