Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Michael Hill International’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Michael Hill International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Michael Hill International

(Get Rating)

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services. The company's store offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

