Michael Kay Acquires 100,000 Shares of City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Michael Kay bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$156,400.00 ($109,370.63).
City Chic Collective Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
City Chic Collective Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for City Chic Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Chic Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.