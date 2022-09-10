Michael Kay Acquires 100,000 Shares of City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Michael Kay bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$156,400.00 ($109,370.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a retailer of plus-size women's apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers its products under the City Chic, Avenue, Evans, CCX, Hips & Curves, and Fox & Royal brands.

