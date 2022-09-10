Michael Smith Acquires 500,000 Shares of Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR) Stock

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX:RTR – Get Rating) insider Michael Smith purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($104,895.10).

Rumble Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Get Rumble Resources alerts:

Rumble Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rumble Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum-group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Western Queen project comprising two mining leases and 2 exploration tenements located in Mt Magnet, Western Australia; 80% interest the Munarra Gully project located in Cue District, Murchison; and 75% interest in the Earaheedy project located to the north of Wiluna, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.