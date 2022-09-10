Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 33430650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Microsaic Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

