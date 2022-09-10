Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

