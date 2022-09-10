Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 12.89%.
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
