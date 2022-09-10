MileVerse (MVC) Reaches Market Cap of $17.37 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse (CRYPTO:MVC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2021. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com.

MileVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point).MVC is an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum Mainnet. MVC tokens can be exchanged using addresses individually held on the Ethereum Mainnet platform. They can be exchanged for MVC tokens as MVP of the MileVerse project. In addition, MVC tokens can be converted into cash after listing on the exchange in the future. After listing, MileVerse provides a Smart Wallet function to exchange between individuals for users to exchange conveniently.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

