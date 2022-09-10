MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.75.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,946 shares of company stock worth $207,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

