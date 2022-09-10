Mina Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.57 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $452.27 million and $12.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00792607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 669,973,931 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.