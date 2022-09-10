Mina Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.57 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $452.27 million and $12.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00792607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015476 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020207 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 669,973,931 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
