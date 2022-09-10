Minds (MINDS) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Minds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Minds has a market cap of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minds alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

About Minds

Minds is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 coins. The official website for Minds is minds.com/token. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.