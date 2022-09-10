MinePlex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.07 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $142.49 million and $3.07 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00783727 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015206 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020022 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,405,339 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.
MinePlex Coin Trading
