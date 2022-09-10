MinePlex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.07 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $142.49 million and $3.07 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00783727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,405,339 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

