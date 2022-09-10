Mineral One Day Trading Volume Hits $114,016.00 (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $114,016.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mineral coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mineral alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Mineral Profile

Mineral (MNR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.