MiniDOGE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $319,807.04 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $319,807.04 and approximately $16,997.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002049 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

