Mint Club (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.30 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $654,880.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

