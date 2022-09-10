Minter HUB (HUB) Price Hits $20.40 on Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00782397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

