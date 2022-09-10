Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2,262.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,183,236,015 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

