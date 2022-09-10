MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $5.93 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $59,929.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.57 or 0.08169293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00181848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00294118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00729505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00610131 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

