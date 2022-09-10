Misbloc 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.29 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Misbloc has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $22.60 million and $2.29 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

About Misbloc

MSB is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

