Misbloc (MSB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.23 Million

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Misbloc has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Misbloc has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $2.23 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

MSB is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

