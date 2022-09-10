Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 448,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,169,693 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

