MixMarvel Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $8.16 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality.The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications.”

