MobileCoin (MOB) Price Tops $1.04

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $77.43 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00004899 BTC on exchanges.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

