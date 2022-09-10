Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average is $151.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,021,642. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.