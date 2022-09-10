Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.75.

MRNA stock opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,021,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

