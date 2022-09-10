Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.75.
Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %
MRNA stock opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,021,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.