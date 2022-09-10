Moerus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Copa makes up approximately 0.4% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Copa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Copa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

