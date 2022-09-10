Moerus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,890 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 10.6% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $38,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

