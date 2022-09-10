Mogul Productions Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mogul Productions has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00787304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015340 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020123 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.
Mogul Productions Coin Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
