MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches One Day Volume of $105,433.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $30.75 million and $105,433.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00292511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00025913 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.96 or 0.03019235 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org/en. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.