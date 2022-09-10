Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

