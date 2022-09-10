Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,241.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.31 million and $8,241.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000356 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 278.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

