Monero (XMR) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Monero has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $77.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $158.50 or 0.00741556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.71 or 0.08106568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00180838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00298570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00613132 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00255890 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,172,629 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

