Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Moneta Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$4.70 price target on the stock.

Moneta Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

TSE:ME opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. Moneta Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

