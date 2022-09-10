MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

MGI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.16. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

