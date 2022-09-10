MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.83.

MongoDB Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $268.64 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $24,708,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

