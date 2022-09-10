Moon Nation Game Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $336,628.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Moon Nation Game Profile

Moon Nation Game (CRYPTO:MNG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using U.S. dollars.

