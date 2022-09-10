MoonEdge Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One MoonEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonEdge has a market capitalization of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00780495 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015073 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019955 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
MoonEdge Profile
