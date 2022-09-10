Moonshot (MSHOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $172,615.72

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Moonshot Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.
Buying and Selling Moonshot
