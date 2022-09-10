Moonshot (MSHOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $172,615.72

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00781546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

