Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $237.50

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 244 ($2.95), with a volume of 323652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($2.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.06. The company has a market cap of £706.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

