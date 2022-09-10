Morgan Stanley Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $45.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

HWM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 143.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

