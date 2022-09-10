Morgan Stanley Cuts MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target to €212.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($212.24) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

