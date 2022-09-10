Morgan Stanley Cuts Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $30.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRIM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $21,416,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

