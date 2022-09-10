Morgan Stanley Cuts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $12.50

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.78.

SciPlay stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.26.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

