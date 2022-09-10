Morgan Stanley Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $55.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ball to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

